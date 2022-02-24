Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,488.35

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,488.35 ($20.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,540.50 ($20.95). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,521 ($20.69), with a volume of 711,473 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.78) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($24.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,565.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,488.35.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.50) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($17,007.63).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

