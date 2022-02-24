Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $197.75

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $197.75 and last traded at $204.95, with a volume of 349959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.49.

Several research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 18.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $21,290,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

