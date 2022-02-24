Snowball (SNOB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $13,869.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.33 or 0.06709945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,592.78 or 1.00122445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,504,743 coins and its circulating supply is 5,663,544 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

