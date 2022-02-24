Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SOPA opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Society Pass in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Society Pass in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Society Pass in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

