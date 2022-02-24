Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Trading Up 3.2%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,987,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,425,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

