Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Trading Up 3.2%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,987,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,425,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIRC)
