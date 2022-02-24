SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 10.6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $261.97 and last traded at $261.12. Approximately 37,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 953,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.11.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.20.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

