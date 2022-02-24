SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.41

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,552,000 after buying an additional 134,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,451,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 334,506 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

