SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

NYSE:SWI opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SWI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

