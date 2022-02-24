Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 15%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) was down 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 198,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 64,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.12 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

