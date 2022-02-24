Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Given New €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($164.77) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SLVYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Solvay from €93.00 ($105.68) to €94.00 ($106.82) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTC:SLVYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077. Solvay has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98.

