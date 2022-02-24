SOMESING Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $101.67 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.92 or 0.06764653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,316.49 or 0.99963608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048118 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars.

