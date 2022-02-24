Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) & Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Head to Head Contrast

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonder and Target Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality $225.15 million 1.35 -$25.13 million ($0.18) -16.55

Sonder has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Target Hospitality.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Sonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonder and Target Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonder 0 1 2 0 2.67 Target Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sonder presently has a consensus target price of 11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 134.64%. Target Hospitality has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.01%. Given Sonder’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonder is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Sonder and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonder N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality -6.35% -18.18% -3.16%

Summary

Sonder beats Target Hospitality on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonder (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico. The Bakken Basin segment reflects the facilities and operations in the Bakken Basin region and communities in North Dakota. The Government segment includes facilities and operations of the family residential center and support communities in Dilley, Texas. The company was founded by Brian Scott Lash in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

