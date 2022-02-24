Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

SON traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

