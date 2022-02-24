Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,927. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

