Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOHO stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17.

SOHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

