South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Announces Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:SJI traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.84. 13,680,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.