South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.85

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 77901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 94,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,521 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

