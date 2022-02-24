South32 (LON:S32) Sets New 1-Year High at $245.50

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245.50 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.33), with a volume of 283318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.50 ($3.27).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on S32 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on South32 from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.25. The company has a market cap of £11.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

