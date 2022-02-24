South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.69

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 56789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Investec started coverage on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.13) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

