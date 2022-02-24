Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 3.6%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 171,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 139,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

