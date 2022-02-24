Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Southern by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.