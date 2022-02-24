Southwest Gas (SWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.69. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,522. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $73.54.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
