Southwest Gas (SWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.69. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,522. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

