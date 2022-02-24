Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 29,842,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599,652. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 957,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 53,028 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,363,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,217 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

