Sovryn (SOV) Market Cap Tops $78.26 Million

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $78.26 million and approximately $704,148.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00009711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.49 or 0.06757493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,350.40 or 0.99770246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048238 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,967,246 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC . The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sovryn

