S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $478.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $373.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.01. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.