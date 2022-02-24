SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $28.30. 764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $657.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.71.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.