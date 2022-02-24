Spaceswap Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.33 or 0.06709945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,592.78 or 1.00122445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

