SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,710.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $289,302.81 and $7,710.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.43 or 0.06716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,167.12 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00048563 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

