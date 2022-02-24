Spartan Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.61 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $13.62 million and $1.61 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.72 or 0.06750276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.23 or 0.99802999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 101,737,255 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.