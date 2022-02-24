SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

SPTN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $951.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $28.07.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.