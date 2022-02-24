SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9-9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 14,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $969.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SpartanNash by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

