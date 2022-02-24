SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9-9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.97. 14,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.