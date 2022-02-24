SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.47

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,121,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,159,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 521,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 429,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

