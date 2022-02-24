SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading Down 1.6%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.27. Approximately 4,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,908,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,283 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 98.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $178,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.