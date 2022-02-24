SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.94

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.