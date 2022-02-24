SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,350,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,028,000 after purchasing an additional 237,159 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,283,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,147,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 85,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $42.85 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

