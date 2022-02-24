SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 482,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

