SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.60

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.60 and last traded at $180.77, with a volume of 376185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

