SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

