SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

