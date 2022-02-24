SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.04

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.04 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

