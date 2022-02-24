SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.47

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.47 and last traded at $78.47, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

