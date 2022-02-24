SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.70

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $83.20, with a volume of 244445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

