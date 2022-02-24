SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $93.72

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.72 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

