SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 760,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 5,205,661 shares.The stock last traded at $66.10 and had previously closed at $66.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

