Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEPJY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.