Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Sells $13,967.10 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 19,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $13,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SPPI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 3,842,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,048,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $118.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
