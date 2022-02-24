Spectrum (SPT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,545.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $13,214.44 and $4,545.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00273724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001888 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.