Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.50 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.70 ($0.70), with a volume of 2296847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.20 ($0.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.17. The company has a market cap of £272.99 million and a PE ratio of 19.00.

In related news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 14,999 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899.34 ($13,462.99).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

