SPINDLE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,458.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $451,801.71 and approximately $4,458.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,213.58 or 0.99938843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00224755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00133100 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00276662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003840 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001327 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

